Javicia Leslie cast as ‘Batwoman’ for show’s second season

The DC Universe has found its new Batwoman in actor Javicia Leslie, who is ready to don the mask and cape for the show’s second season.

Leslie will step into the lead role of the series after the surprise exit of Ruby Rose after the show’s debut season.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this ground-breaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said of her casting.

Leslie will take on the role of Ryan Wilder, a character who is unknowingly about to become a superhero. After spending years in the underground, Ryan is almost nothing like her predecessor Kate Kane, although like Kate, Ryan also identifies as a lesbian.

Prior to joining Batwoman, Javicia starred for two seasons on the CBS/Warner Bros. Television drama series God Friended Me and the BET drama The Family Business, as well as the feature film Always a Bridesmaid.

Batwoman returns with season 2 in 2021.

Image: Instagram

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.