Joe Louis Robinson chats about cabaret show ‘Judy and Lucy’

Musician Joe Louis Robinson sat down with Graeme Watson to chat about his upcoming cabaret show Lucy and Judy.

His collaboration with singer Lucy Robertson explores the life and music of the great Judy Garland.

Talking to Graeme Watson he discusses everything from Lancashire Puddings to the works of Tori Amos, cabaret and the musical greats.

Judy and Lucy is one of the first cabs off the rank at the Perth international Comedy Festival opening this weekend.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.