Support Team Perth by heading to an advance screening of ‘Wicked: For Good’

The second installment of the musical Wicked will arrive in late November, and you can be among the first people to see it thanks to a fundraiser for Team Perth.

The local community group is a focal point for LGBTIQA+ sports teams and is behind the campaign to get the 2030 Gay Games to Perth. They need funds to do their important work and this is a great way to show support.

Tickets are on sale now for their fundraiser which will take place at Palace Cinemas in Perth on 20th November.

Director John M. Chu decided the story of the musical was too big for a single film and split the Broadway smash across two films. The entire project however was just a single shoot. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum all return to finish off the tale.

The second film roughly covers the same action as the second act of the stage musical, and it’s expected to include much-loved songs including For Good, As Long As You Are Mine, and No Good Deed.

