Joe Lycett among first acts in Perth Comedy Festival 2023 lineup

The Perth Comedy Festival presents a month-long season of comic relief with a slew of international and local guests set for the stages of the across four iconic local venues from 24 April – 21 May.

Catch the best international and local comedians at Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, Rechabite Hall and Riverside Theatre all festival long.

Sh!tfaced Shakespeare come fresh from the UK to take over The Rechabite Hall for four nights in May delivering their hilarious, award-winning, interactive show that has grown a cult following from sell-out shows in Edinburgh to the US and London’s West End. Blending classic theatre with… alcohol, the trouple present an entirely serious Shakespearean play, with an entirely inebriated cast member.

Perth Comedy Festival favourite Daniel Sloss delivers his eagerly anticipated 12th solo show Can’t at Riverside Theatre (26 April).

One of South Africa’s most exciting talents, Schalk Bezuidenhout, brings his comedy chops to The Rechabite on 29 April with a show titled Feeling Good, based on his lockdown videos which kept the nation entertained during the most difficult days of the pandemic.

English comedians Sara Pascoe, Troy Hawke and Joe Lycett will also grace our shores for the first time, the latter artist formerly known as Hugo Boss for a short time. Joe Lycett once changed his name by deed poll in 2020 to protest the fashion brand’s heavy-handed legal action against small businesses and charities that use the word boss in their names. Troy Hawke – the latest character alter ego from comedian Milo McCabe which has seen him become a Tiktok and Instagram sensation – transforms the comic into a 1930s matinee idol comedic investigator. Audiences may also recognise multi award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe from appearances on the popular panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats presented by Jimmy Carr.

All round top Aussie bloke Luke Heggie and popular Italian-Australia comedian Joe Avati are also set to perform with more acts to be announced next month.

The Perth Comedy Festival Gala offers a delectable smorgasbord of the finest comedians across two hilarious hours on Wednesday 3 and 10 May at the Regal Theatre.

Perth Comedy Festival runs from April 24 – May 21, 2023. See perthcomedyfestival.com for more information.

