It’s an entire film festival of cat videos!

If you love a cat video, and lets be honest – who hasn’t spent time captured by a cute, funny or bizarre cat video? Then have we got the film festival for you.

CatVideoFest has become a global sensation, and a great way to raise money for local cat shelters. On 2nd and 3rd of August cinemas across the world will be paying the best cat videos on the planet.

Every ticket sold raises money for cats in need, with the Festival raising approximately $170,000 for feline-focused nonprofits since its North American launch in 2019.

Curated by filmmaker Will Braden and distributed by Oscilloscope, CatVideoFest brings the internet’s favourite felines to the big screen in a purr-fectly crafted compilation.

Each year’s program features the latest and greatest cat videos — from hilarious home footage and animations to music videos and iconic viral clips — starring more cats than you can shake a feather toy at.

Exclusively available in cinemas, CatVideoFest has become one of the best-attended annual events at independent cinemas worldwide. This year’s edition will screen at over 150 cinemas across Australia and more than 500 globally.

In Western Australia you can get tickets to see the event at Event Cinemas in Innaloo, United Cinemas in Rockingham, or Hoyts in Bunbury.

Find out all the locations where you can see the cat videos.