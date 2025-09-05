Search
Join Bi+ Community Perth for a fabulous picnic this Bi Visibility Week

Community

The friendly folks at Bi+ Community Perth are hosting an all-ages community picnic to celebrate Bi Visibility Week this year.

The group are inviting all folks who fall under the Bi+ umbrella, all multi-gender attracted people, to come and share in the joy and celebrate our identities.

Friends, family, allies and dogs are welcome to join in the fun!

Held in Hyde Park, the event will feature free entertainment from DJ Silfoxx who promises funnky house tunes, as well as delicious cupcakes for the more sweetly inclined. Just look out for the pink, purple and blue flags near the William Street stage area.

Bi+ Community Perth is one of Western Australia’s most active queer community groups, with more than 2,300 members. You can find out more about the group on their bustling Facebook page.

Stay tuned for more exciting events the group has planned for Bi Visibility Week, which runs from 16 – 23 September.

Get down to the picnic on Sunday, 21 September in Hyde Park. For more, head to Facebook.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture