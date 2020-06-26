Join GRAI and friends for a Fabulous Xmas in July



Gay and Lesbian Rights in Ageing Inc. (GRAI) and Vic Park Pride are inviting the local community to come together for a special post-isolation event.

The two groups are calling for all ‘LGBTI elves and allies’ to come along for an evening of merriment on Saturday 25th July.

“Clearly none of us have had a chance to be naughty this year, so let’s put up our Xmas decorations and pretend like 2020 didn’t happen,” the event page reads.

Dean Misdale (formerly known as Feminem) and friends will be there to entertain, with music, games and a few surprises planned for the evening.

A Fabulous Xmas in July will be held at Connect Victoria Park on Saturday 25th July. To register for this free event, head to Eventbrite.

