Jolyon Petch teams up with Bianca for a new take on an Aussie party classic

Dance musician Jolyon Petch has teamed up with singer Bianca for a fresh new take on the Vanessa Amorosi track Absolutely Everybody.

It’s hard to believe that its more than 25 years since Vanessa Amorosi’s uplifting tune Absolutely Everybody became the unofficial anthem for the Sydney Olympics.

Now a brand new version of the song has arrived thanks to Jolyon Petch. Last year he created his own remix of the tune, and when singer Bianca heard it she suggested they head into the studio to recreate the classic tune that always gets everyone on the dance floor.

Jolyon Petch outlined how the collaboration came about when he was played a t set at Sydney’s The Ivy.

“After my DJ set, Bianca came up to me and said, ‘What was that remix of Absolutely Everybody you played? I’ve never heard that version before.’ I told her it was just something I’d put together for the tour, and she goes, ‘No way, I used to sing that song when I was 8 or 9!’ So I said, ‘Well, why don’t we make it official and do it together then?’ It just made sense.” he said.

A few months later, the pair hit their studios and turned the idea into reality. The result is a nostalgic yet forward-thinking anthem ready for Spring, keeping the infectious joy of the original while transforming it into a summer festival-ready floor filler.

The pair at not the first artists to cover the iconic song, Indigenous musician Mitch Tambo previously created a in-language version of the hit.

The track is out now on all streaming platforms.