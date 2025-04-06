Search
Jonathan Van Ness is coming back to Perth

Culture

Fresh off three successful worldwide comedy tours, Road to Beijing; Imaginary Living Room Olympian and Fun & Slutty – Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his brand-new show Hot & Healed to Australia and New Zealand – opening in Auckland on September 27 before heading to Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. 

The Australian leg of the tour will begin in Adelaide on Monday 29th September. He’ll then head to Perth for a show at The Astor Theatre on Wednesday 1 October.

After his visit to the west coast Jonathan Van Ness will head to Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Friday 3rd October, Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre the following night, and then finish up with a performance at Brisbane’s Concert Hall on Sunday 5th October.

Jonathan Van Ness.

Van Ness has found success has a hair stylist; he has his own line of products and found world-wide fame as part of the Queer Eye crew.

He’s also published best-selling books, toured the world with his comedy show and also been a role model for people living with HIV. He hosts the popular podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

Plus, he also starred on the Emmy-nominated web series Gay of Thrones, a witty social commentary series recapping HBO’s Game of Thrones. Launched in 2013, the series ran for 8 seasons and garnered three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

Tickets go on sale Monday April 7 from www.tegdainty.com

