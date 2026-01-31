Search
Joseph Zada nominated for two AACTA Audience Choice awards

Culture

Invisible Boys star Joseph Zada has been nominated in the AACTA Audience Choice Awards.

Zada, who played lead character Charlie in the Western Australian made series, is nominated in the Favourite Australian Actor category, and is also up for Breakthrough Artist.

Joseph Zada in ‘Invisible Boys’

Winners will be announced on Friday 6 February. The show is also up for two industry voted awards.

In the Favourite Actor category Zada is up against Chris Hemsworth, Dacre Montgomery, Hugh Jackamn, Jacob Elordi and Sam Reid.

The other contenders in the Breakthrough Artist award are Felix Mallard, Josh Heuston, Maia Mitchell Mekonnen Knife, Milly Alcock,Odessa Young and Samara Weaving.

Luke and Sassy Scott are nominated in the Favourite Digital Creator category. The brothers profile was raised significantly last year after they appeared on The Mazing Race Australia – Celebrity Edition.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

