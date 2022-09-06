Joshua Amour shares love for UK dance with new track ‘Do Ya Love’

Fresh off the news of his signing to Astral People Recordings, Meanjin/Brisbane-based producer and DJ Joshua Amour has shared his latest single and visualiser, Do Ya Love.

Do Ya Love follows Amour’s debut single Don’t Let Go, a jittery, 2-step-inflected love letter to the wistful, subdued syncopation of early 2010’s post-dubstep that won support from FBi Radio, SYN FM, Clash, Acclaim Magazine, and more.

With Do Ya Love, Amour continues his exploratory, loving dedication to all shades of UK dance music. Where Don’t Let Go looks backwards, paying tribute to formative artists such as Four Tet and Mount Kimbie with its organic yet processed drowsy-eyed romanticism, Do Ya Love looks to the present, leaning into the more infectious side of UK Funky and Garage with its pitch-shifted, chirpy vocal samples and irregular stabs of piano.

Already praised by The Blessed Madonna with a five star review, Do Ya Love sounds not too far from something you might expect to hear at the peak of a Conducta mix.

“I love this track honestly,” Amour shares.

“That bassline, the vocal chop, the drums, all of it is classic UKG I think. It sounds something like what Sunship or MJ Cole would make, it’s super bouncy!”

“Yeah I’m pretty proud of this one.”

Do Ya Love is out now.

Image: dameeeeela

