Julien Baker and Torres cancel tour amid health concerns

Culture

Julien Baker and Torres have been getting rave reviews for their collaborative album that’s just been released, but a planned tour has been axed amid health concerns for Baker.

Indie rock singer Julien Baker has found success as a solo performer releasing three acclaimed albums, and she’s also one third of indie supergroup Boygenius. Teaming up with Phoebe Bridger and Lucy Dacus their project has also gained them lots of fans.

Baker’s latest project is a collaboration with Torres which dives into country territory. Torres is the stage-name of non-binary artist Mackenzie Scott who has six albums under their belt. Their collaborative album Send a Prayer My Way has quickly garnered high praise since its release in mid-April.

Torres and Julien Baker.

Music website Pitchfork praised the album saying it’s “folksy depictions of queer love are charming”.

The two artists had begun a tour to support the record, but all futures dates have been cancelled with representatives saying Baker would be focusing on her health.

““This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans,” the statement continued. “We deeply appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.”

It’s not the first time Baker has pulled out of a tour, her 2019 Perth Festival show was pulled when she cancelled her Australian, New Zealand and Japanese tour.

Read our 2019 interview with Julien Baker.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

