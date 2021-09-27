June Lowe retires from GRAI after thirteen years of service

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

After more than thirteen years of helping improve the lives of older LGBTI people, GRAI Board member June Lowe, has announced her resignation.

GRAI Chair Michael Berry, thanked June for her time with the organisation including her past service as Chair.

“Many of us who are involved on the Board today are here because June recruited us. Her commitment to serving the LGBTI community has been inspiring to us all. We celebrate her work and wish her well on the next chapter of her life.” Michael said.

“June needs to be recognised for the immense work that she has put into GRAI for the better part of a decade. I wanted to acknowledge her unique ability to bring people together, identify vulnerable people and be one of the most incredible systemic advocates for LGBTIQA+ this state has seen. Her contribution beyond GRAI is something that should really be honoured.”

“For us, she has been our friend, our champion and our supporter. There is nothing quite like GRAI anywhere else in Australia and this has been June’s work. June has always been humble; she has often described her role and drive as building on the legacy of GRAI’s previous Chair’s and Board members.”

“For us, June was a visionary. June’s lasting legacy however will be her vision of a LGBTI community support service coming to actualisation through the Village Hub funding recently announced.”

In her resignation letter to the board June Lowe said her time with the organisation had been very satisfying.

“For me this brings to an end a thirteen-year period in which I have had the satisfaction of promoting LGBTI elders’ rights and wellbeing, locally and nationally, strengthening LGBTI+ community bonds, and of helping to build the resources and solid reputation GRAI currently enjoys.”

“Along the way I have been greatly enriched – learning deeply about LGBTI ageing issues through the formal avenues of academic research and conferences, but most importantly through engagement with a formidable network of dear friends and allies. This undoubtedly has been the greatest pleasure of all.” Lowe said.

Whilst June’s resignation as a Board member is effective immediately, she will remain working with GRAI until the 1 Nov 2021 as GRAI prepares for its next phase with the National Village Hub program.

June’s service will be formally recognised at the GRAI AGM on Sat 4th Dec.

GRAI has now commenced recruiting new board members to help guide the organisation through its next exciting phase of growth, as it transitions to a more sustainable not-for-profit organisation.

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.