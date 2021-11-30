Just.Equal slam Labor for not opposing Religious Discrimination bill

Just.Equal Australia says many LGBTIQ+ Australians will feel betrayed by Labor’s decision not to vote against the Religious Discrimination Bill if the Party fails to have debate on the bill delayed.

The lobby group says bill will override all other state and federal Discrimination Act, allowing denigration and discrimination in the name of “religious freedom” against people with disability, LGBTIQ+ people, unmarried partners, members of minority faiths and non-religious Australians.

The equality advocates say the decision is surprising as most of the discrimination laws that will be weakened are Labor legacies.

Just.Equal Australia spokesperson, Brian Greig said the party is prolonging the pain for people who may be negatively affected by the bill.

“With the help of moderate Liberals, Labor could kill off this harmful legislation right now by voting it down.”

“But it has decided to prolong the pain of all those Australians whose rights will be taken away.”

“Labor’s motivation is to appeal to religious voters who will never vote for it, rather than stopping the very real disadvantage this Bill will inflict on minority communities whose votes it has taken for granted for too long.” Brian Greig said.

“Many LGBTIQ+ Australians will see Labor’s decision to not oppose the Bill as a betrayal of Labor’s legacy, minority communities and LGBTIQ+ equality.”

Labor shadow cabinet and party caucus have agreed the Party will not oppose the legislation in the House of Representatives if it fails to halt debate and have the Bill sent to a select committee inquiry. Labor says it will revisit its position on the Bill once there has been a fully-fledged inquiry.

The advocacy group recently launched an online form that allows people to share their thoughts about the bill with politicians.

There is growing doubt that legislation will pass with only two days remaining in the 2021 parliamentary calendar, and just a few dates scheduled for early in 2022. Political commentators have suggested that the government’s motivation behind pushing the bill is to create a wedge issue that could be exploited at the federal election.

OIP Staff

