Justin Timberlake returns to acting in new drama ‘Palmer’

Justin Timberlake makes a return to acting in the new drama Palmer, which focuses on the relationship between an ex-con and a gender non-conforming child.

In the film Timberlake plays a former college football star named Eddie Palmer who is trying to get life together after serving 12 years in prison. He returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian (June Squibb), the grandmother who raised him.

While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small-town community. Things become more complicated when Vivian’s hard-living neighbor Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen), often the target of bullying, in Palmer’s reluctant care.

In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam’s teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright). An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer’s past threatens to tear apart this new life.

Justin Timberlake has a long list of credits as an actor including appearances in Alpha Dog, The Love Guru, The Social Network and Inside Llewyn Davis.

The film, which is directed by Fisher Stevens, will debut on Apple TV+ on January 29th. Take a look at the trailer.

