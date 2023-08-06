Keiynan Lonsdale is here to be your gay street fighter

“Even God is a little bit gay.” Keiynan Lonsdale sings in his new video.

The Australian singer and actor has shared a video for Enter, The Gay Street Fighter and it sees him proclaiming that he’s here for anyone who felt they couldn’t be themselves and the hero too.

The track is featured on his debut album Rainbow Boy which was released back in 2020, and in the notes to the video Lonsdale says, “Only took 3 years, but he’s right on time.”

Take a look at the clip.

OUTinPerth chatted to Lonsdale about his acting work and making music back in 2021.

OIP Staff

