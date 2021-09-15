Keiynan Lonsdale chats about music, acting and life’s big transitions

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Actor and entertainer Keiynan Lonsdale has gone from appearing in Australian children’s TV show’s a decade ago, to making his mark in Hollywood films like Love, Simon and popular international TV shows.

He’s also launched a successful music career. Rhythm & Music is the latest track from his album Rainbow Boy.

Keiynan Lonsdale chatted to OUTinPerth’s Graeme Watson about his youth in Australia, making the move to the USA and the big transitions he’s gone through in recent years, including being sharing his identity and sexuality, spurred on by his appearance in the film Love, Simon.

We spoke to Keiynan from his home in Los Angeles – take a listen to our chat.

Take a look at the video for Rhythm & Music.

This interview was also played on the RTRFM 92.1 program All Things Queer. The OUTinPerth team volunteer at the community radio station.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.