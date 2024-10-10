Keiynan Lonsdale shares video for new song ‘Crash’

Keiynan Lonsdale has shared the video for his soulful new track Crash.

The video sees Lonsdale expressing his feelings via some interpretive dance alongside choreographer and performer Mike Tyus.

The video is shot on a gloomy looking beach, desolate roads. in front of city lights and deep in a forest, it totally suits the vibe of the song.

Keiynan Lonsdale will be performing at The Court’s upcoming Pride Street Party, he’s just one of the amazing entertainers on the line up for the big night.

DJ and producer Tigerlily will be bringing the party vibes, local favourites like Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, and Cougar Morrison will be there too.

Earlier this year Lonsdale was back on our TV screens in the SBS series Swift Street. He’s currently filming the sci-fi film War Machine alongside Jai Courtney, Dennis Quaid, Alan Ritchson, Stephan James and Esai Morales.