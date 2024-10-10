Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Keiynan Lonsdale shares video for new song ‘Crash’

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale has shared the video for his soulful new track Crash.

The video sees Lonsdale expressing his feelings via some interpretive dance alongside choreographer and performer Mike Tyus.

- Advertisement -

The video is shot on a gloomy looking beach, desolate roads. in front of city lights and deep in a forest, it totally suits the vibe of the song.

Keiynan Lonsdale will be performing at The Court’s upcoming Pride Street Party, he’s just one of the amazing entertainers on the line up for the big night.

DJ and producer Tigerlily will be bringing the party vibes, local favourites like Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, and Cougar Morrison will be there too.

Earlier this year Lonsdale was back on our TV screens in the SBS series Swift Street. He’s currently filming the sci-fi film War Machine alongside Jai Courtney, Dennis Quaid, Alan Ritchson, Stephan James and Esai Morales.

Latest

Community

Burlesque Brunch is coming The Flaming Galah this Sunday

0
Looking for a way to spice up your weekend? Get down to The Flaming Galah this weekend for a salacious Sunday session.
Culture

Bibliophile | Gina Chick shares her story in ‘We Are The Stars’

0
We Are The Starsby Gina ChickSummit Books Gina Chick was...
History

On This Gay Day | Virginia Woolf's 'Orlando' is published

0
Orlando, Longtime Companion, Cleeve Jones, Jean Cocteau and much more in today's post.
Culture

Graham Norton adds extra shows

0
The comedian and talk show host will now have two dates in Perth in 2025.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Burlesque Brunch is coming The Flaming Galah this Sunday

0
Looking for a way to spice up your weekend? Get down to The Flaming Galah this weekend for a salacious Sunday session.
Culture

Bibliophile | Gina Chick shares her story in ‘We Are The Stars’

0
We Are The Starsby Gina ChickSummit Books Gina Chick was...
History

On This Gay Day | Virginia Woolf's 'Orlando' is published

0
Orlando, Longtime Companion, Cleeve Jones, Jean Cocteau and much more in today's post.
Culture

Graham Norton adds extra shows

0
The comedian and talk show host will now have two dates in Perth in 2025.
News

Will the Queensland LNP ban medical treatment for transgender youth?

0
Just weeks before Queenslanders head to the polls its...
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Burlesque Brunch is coming The Flaming Galah this Sunday

OUTinPerth -
Looking for a way to spice up your weekend? Get down to The Flaming Galah this weekend for a salacious Sunday session.
Read more

Bibliophile | Gina Chick shares her story in ‘We Are The Stars’

OUTinPerth -
We Are The Starsby Gina ChickSummit Books Gina Chick was one of ten participants for the first series of Alone Australia, a reality television program...
Read more

On This Gay Day | Virginia Woolf's 'Orlando' is published

OUTinPerth -
Orlando, Longtime Companion, Cleeve Jones, Jean Cocteau and much more in today's post.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture