Keiynan Lonsdale will headline The Court Hotel’s Pride Street Party

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale will be performing at The Court’s Pride Street Party, he’s just one of the amazing entertainers on the line up for the big night.

DJ and producer Tigerlily will be bringing the party vibes, local favourites like Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, and Cougar Morrison will be there too.

The Court’s resident DJ Kayty Banks will keep the energy soaring, while the Poof Doof crew will take over Verdict for a queer dance party. DJ Her Highness will be rounding off the nights entertainment.

Perth’s PrideFEST will have one of its highlights with the annual parade through the streets of Northbridge on Saturday, 23 November, and the party at The Court will run from 7pm to 3am. This year the event at The Court is dubbed ‘Neon Jungle’.

Lonsdale is well known for his works as an actor in films like Love Simon, The Flash, My Fake Boyfriend and the recent SBS series Swift Street.

He’s also delivered some great sounds as a musician and shown off his impressive dance moves. His musical output incudes his much-loved album Rainbow Boy and 2023’s the Heart Defence Mixtape. Last week he shared a new tune Kiss the Boy.

DJ and producer Tigerlily is known for her high-energy sets that never fail to ignite the dance floor. With her signature blend of electrifying beats and charismatic stage presence, Tigerlily will ensure the party reaches an unforgettable peak.

Expect to hear some of Tigerlily’s greatest hits including Me, You & Tequila, Invisible Children and the epic Pump it Up remix.

Tickets are now on sale for what promoters say will be the most unforgettable night of the year.

Take a listen to our 2021 chat with Keiynan Lonsdale.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

