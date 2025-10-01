Search
Kirralie Smith from Binary vows to take her fight to the High Court

News

Kirralie Smith, CEO of Binary Australia, has announced she’ll be applying to the High Court of Australia to attempt to have her two year Apprehended Violence Order overturned.

In August the anti-transgender lobbyist lost her appeal in the New South Wales Supreme Court against a court ruling that found she had made a series of “highly intimidatory”, “objectively harassing”, and “unnecessarily cruel” posts on social media that targeted a transgender athlete.

In an email Smith announced that her organisation was launching a fundraising campaign to fund the High Court challenge.

Binary CEO Kirraliie Smith.

Apprehended Personal Violence Order was issued to protect transgender woman Stephanie Blanch.

Blanch, a soccer player from regional NSW has been the target of sustained online abuse by Smith and her anti-trans organisation Binary Australia. Smith’s 100,000-strong online following was repeatedly mobilised to target Blanch. Judge Wass SC classed the online conduct as a “sustained campaign of belittling, harassment and intimidation.” 

The case is just one involving the activist. In another case she was found to have vilified two other transgender woman playing sport. In that case found the court found that Smith and her anti-trans group Binary Australia incited hatred and serious contempt for the women, who were targeted for playing football with their local clubs. 

In her email Smith said she and her organisation would appeal the vilification case, and apply to take the apprehended violence issue to the High Court.

“Either we let decisions like this stand – setting unreasonable and ludicrous precedents that will silence the truth for generations. Or we take a stand now, and do everything we can to overturn this bad law.” Smith said.

