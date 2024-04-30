Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Kosovo set to become the first Muslim-majority country to achieve marriage equality

News

Kosovo’s government will introduce legislation that will allow same-sex couples to wed. If passed, they will be the Muslim-majority country to embrace marriage equality.

Kosovo was formed in 2008 when the country claimed independence from Serbia. They are recognised as a sovereign state by 104 member countries of the United Nations including Australia.

- Advertisement -

LGBTIQA+ rights in the country improved dramatically when the country’s constitution was adopted, it banned discrimination based on sexual orientation. Kosovo is one of the few Muslim-majority nations which hold regular Pride parades.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has announced his government plans to bring in the new laws this month, as part of the countries move to join the Council of Europe.

The Prime Minister made the announcement as he delivered a speech to the German parliament.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

“Kosovo will make an effort to soon become the second country in the Western Balkans, after Montenegro, which guarantees its citizens the right to a same-sex life partnership. We will work hard to pass this in the near future,” Kurti said.

To pass the legislation the PM is going to have to get at least 11 parliamentarians beyond his current numbers to support the push – but he says he can deliver on the reforms.

Latest

National

Ian Thorpe joins campaign for LGBTQ+ protections in schools

0
Olympic legend Ian Thorpe has joined a new national campaign calling for urgent federal reform to protect women and LGBTQ+ students and staff in religious schools.
Culture

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) return to Australia for the first time since 1987

0
The band have been getting rave reviews for their live shows.
Local

OPINION | Quigley gender reform bill takes WA backwards

0
Just.Equal's Brian Greig says law reform proposed by the Cook Government is "inadequate and retrograde."
Community

Try your luck at Tag A Drag Bingo every Thursday night

0
Looking for some mid-week fun? Connections Nightclub and a gaggle of local queens have you covered.

Newsletter

Don't miss

National

Ian Thorpe joins campaign for LGBTQ+ protections in schools

0
Olympic legend Ian Thorpe has joined a new national campaign calling for urgent federal reform to protect women and LGBTQ+ students and staff in religious schools.
Culture

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) return to Australia for the first time since 1987

0
The band have been getting rave reviews for their live shows.
Local

OPINION | Quigley gender reform bill takes WA backwards

0
Just.Equal's Brian Greig says law reform proposed by the Cook Government is "inadequate and retrograde."
Community

Try your luck at Tag A Drag Bingo every Thursday night

0
Looking for some mid-week fun? Connections Nightclub and a gaggle of local queens have you covered.
Lifestyle

Nominations open for 2024 WA Mental Health Awards

0
Individuals, organisations and projects that are making a remarkable impact in the mental health space are eligible.

Ian Thorpe joins campaign for LGBTQ+ protections in schools

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Olympic legend Ian Thorpe has joined a new national campaign calling for urgent federal reform to protect women and LGBTQ+ students and staff in religious schools.
Read more

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) return to Australia for the first time since 1987

Graeme Watson -
The band have been getting rave reviews for their live shows.
Read more

OPINION | Quigley gender reform bill takes WA backwards

OUTinPerth -
Just.Equal's Brian Greig says law reform proposed by the Cook Government is "inadequate and retrograde."
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture