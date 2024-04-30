Kosovo set to become the first Muslim-majority country to achieve marriage equality

Kosovo’s government will introduce legislation that will allow same-sex couples to wed. If passed, they will be the Muslim-majority country to embrace marriage equality.

Kosovo was formed in 2008 when the country claimed independence from Serbia. They are recognised as a sovereign state by 104 member countries of the United Nations including Australia.

LGBTIQA+ rights in the country improved dramatically when the country’s constitution was adopted, it banned discrimination based on sexual orientation. Kosovo is one of the few Muslim-majority nations which hold regular Pride parades.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has announced his government plans to bring in the new laws this month, as part of the countries move to join the Council of Europe.

The Prime Minister made the announcement as he delivered a speech to the German parliament.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

“Kosovo will make an effort to soon become the second country in the Western Balkans, after Montenegro, which guarantees its citizens the right to a same-sex life partnership. We will work hard to pass this in the near future,” Kurti said.

To pass the legislation the PM is going to have to get at least 11 parliamentarians beyond his current numbers to support the push – but he says he can deliver on the reforms.