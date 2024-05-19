Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from Evan Peix, Moby teams up with the late Benjamin Zephaniah, plus new sounds from Omar Rudberg, Micah McLaurin and Beth Gibbons.

Evan Peix – Tusi

This is one of two singles Peix has put out, he creates music is a genre known as Guaracha, noted for its rapid temp and bold lyrics. It had its birth in Cuba before spreading to the USA. Peix was born in New York but grew up in Bolivia, when he was 18, he moved to Miami. He’s also made an 18+ video for the song which sees him lazing in a bath.

Moby featuring Benjamin Zephaniah – Where is your pride?

Poet, author and musician Benjamin Zephaniah died late last year, but he makes a posthumous appearance on Moby’s latest offering.

Always Centered at Night will be Richard Melville Hall’s 22nd studio album under his Moby moniker. The album will be out mid-June and features Moby collaborating with a different singer on each track.

Omar Rudberg – Red Light

Best known for his acting in Young Royals, Omar Rudberg has also maintained a successful pop career in his native Sweden. He released his debut album in 2022, but this is his first international release.

Micah McLaurin – Let’s Go To France

Hailing from South Carolina, McLaurin is an acclaimed pianist, but lately he’s been branching out into glistening disco pop. In this new clip he looks fabulous hanging out at The Louve and walking the banks of The Seine.

Beth Gibbons – Lost Changes

The Portishead singer’s debut album is finally here. She announced it was being created eleven years ago, and it’s totally been worth the wait. The latest single Lost Changes is simply stunning.