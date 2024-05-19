Queency to pay tribute to Charles Aznavour

French music icon Charles Aznavour will be celebrated when local musician Queency takes to the stage at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday 8th July.

Charles Aznavour Reimagined will celebrate the artistry of the French singer who was dubbed ‘Entertainer of the Century’ by CNN.

Aznavour passed away in 2018 leaving a career that spanned over 70 years. He recorded more than 1,200 songs and sung tunes in nine different languages. He was also a vocal supporter of gay rights throughout his public life.

On of Aznavour’s best known songs is the tune She. A version of the song sung by Elvis Costello is heard over the final sequence in the film Notting Hill, while Aznavour’s original appears over the film’s opening credits. The song was first released in 1974 and over his career Aznavour recorded it in many different languages.

The upcoming show will see local singer Queency interpreting Aznavour’s works.

Born in Reunion Island, Queency has made his mark with his own music, but here he’ll be sharing his love of another artist. His deep appreciation for French classics profoundly influences his own work, blending the timeless elegance of French music with contemporary sounds.

Tickets are on sale from OzTix.