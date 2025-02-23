Kylie Minogue gets a star in Melbourne Park

Home in Melbourne for three sold out concerts at Rod Laver Arena, Kylie Minogue was honoured on Saturday with a commemorative star recognising her phenomenal live success at Melbourne Park.

This month marks 35 years since Kylie first performed at Rod Laver Arena, then known as the National Tennis Centre, in February 1990. Prior to the Tension Tour dates she had played 30 shows and sold more than 350,000 tickets at Melbourne Park.

- Advertisement -

With Kylie’s three shows this weekend taking her to 33 shows at the venue and a further 36,000 ticket sales, Kylie is one of the most successful artists to ever perform at the famous Melbourne destination.

Kylie Minogue photographed by Erik Melvin.

The star was unveiled to Kylie on Saturday afternoon by Melbourne Park CEO, John Harnden AM, in front of family and friends, who joined the iconic performer. ​ ​

Fittingly Kylie’s star will be located in the forecourt in front of Rod Laver Arena, adjacent to Michael Gudinski’s statue. Gudinski’s touring business Frontier Touring has promoted every Kylie concert to date in Australia.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since I first stepped on stage at this venue, and I’m honoured to be acknowledged in this way in my hometown of Melbourne. It seems appropriate that MG will be watching over my star each day. ​ I’m incredibly thankful to all the fans that have attended my shows over the years.” Kylie said of the honour.

Melbourne Park CEO John Harnden AM said Kylie had a long association with the precinct.

“Kylie has a longstanding and record-breaking association with Melbourne Park and it’s only fitting we celebrate her amazing legacy with this star, cementing her name in the history of this great destination for live events.”

Kylie continues to Brisbane and Sydney with the Tension Tour before heading to Asia, Canada, North America, UK, Europe and Latin America.

Since the world tour kicked off in Perth a week ago it’s been to Adelaide and now Melbourne. There’s been a few changes to the concert’s set list with the song I Believe in You being dropped from the set list completely.

While new song Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love has been moved to earlier in the show and is now performed on the main stage, while mega-hit Padam Padam is now part of the encore. Some of the costumes have also changed during the subsequent outings.

Limited tickets to Kylie’s previously sold-out Tension Tour Australian dates are now available. Head to frontietouring.com/kylie for details.