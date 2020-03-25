Lady Gaga announces delay on release of Chromatica and tour

Lady Gaga has been teasing LG6 for quite some time, but fans will have to wait a little longer for her next full-length album.

In light of global restrictions surrounding COVID-19, the pop superstar has decided to delay the release of the much anticipated Chromatica.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” Gaga said on Twitter, promising to announce a new release date soon.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on.”

After the successful release of the album’s lead single Stupid Love, which saw the star return to her pop roots after a venture into country, Gaga still plans to head out on tour with her new tunes once it is safe to do so.

The Twitter post also teased a planned secret Coachella set that will no longer come to be due to the California mega-festival being cancelled under health guidelines.

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base… as a family… we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice kindness in these trying times.”

