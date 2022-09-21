Laneway Festival to feature Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Joji and more

The line-up for the 2023 St Jerome’s Laneway Festival has been released and Haim, Joji, and Phoebe Bridgers are topping the bill.

They’ll be joined by Finneas, Fonatines D.C., Fred Again, Girl in Red, Slowthai, Turnstile, 100 Gecs, Chaos in the CBD, Knucks, Mallrat, Ross From Friends, The Beths, Yard Act, Adam Newling, The Backseat Lovers, Harvey Sutherland, Jacoténe, JamesJamesJames, Logic1000, Sycco, Tasman Keith and The Lazy Eyes.

Laneway Festival will hit Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth in Jan/Feb 2023 with four fresh new venues. It’s the 18th outing of the festival which has grown bigger each year.

The Perth show, the last on the tour, will be held in Welington Square on Sunday 12th February.

Pre-sale starts Tuesday 27 September, 11am (local time). General public on sale starts Thursday 29 September, 9am (local time).

Head to St Jerome’s Laneway Festival site for tickets.

