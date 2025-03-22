Late Night Orchestra return to pay homage to Massive Attack

Late Night Orchestra are returning with a new show that celebrates the music of British band Massive Attack.

They’ve lined up a stellar cast of vocal talent to bring to life the work of the trip-hop masters. Adrian Eagle, Katie Noonan, Thandi Phoenix and THNDO will perform in front of a 12-piece ensemble featuring strings, brass and a full band.

The show will tour across Australia this August with shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Massive Attack are considered trailblazers of the Trip Hop movement, blending hypnotic beats, brooding atmospheres, and politically charged lyricism to redefine electronic music.

Their groundbreaking debut Blue Lines set the stage for a genre that continues to influence artists worldwide. To celebrate their legacy, the Late Night Orchestra will reimagine Massive Attack’s iconic catalogue, delivering a lush, cinematic take on classics while also paying homage to the artists they inspired.

Performer Adrian Eagle shared that he could not wait to sing many of the bands hits.

“Massive Attack were such incredible pioneers, blending soul, dub, hip-hop and electronic music into acinematic sound that in many ways redefined modern music for so many artists like myself. Their songs are such beautiful landscapes of emotion, and I can’t wait to perform my spin of some of their classics.” Eagle said.

While singer Katie Noonan recalled how the band led a wave of artists in the mid-90’s who brough a distinctive sound to the airwaves.

“I remember hearing Teardrop and being completely mesmerised by Elizabeth Fraser’s hypnotic vocal andthe truly amazing filmclip.” Noonan said.

“Massive Attack, Portishead, Everything But The Girl, Red Snapper, Morcheeba, Bjork, Air, Zero 7 et al were all creating such groundbreaking works that inspired me so deeply, and stillstand the test of time many years later. I cannot wait to revel in the magic sound world of these songs and relive my young adult sonic dreams!”

Saturday 2 August

Astor Theatre

Perth WA

Thursday 7 August

Enmore Theatre

Sydney NSW

Friday 15 August

The Princess Theatre

Brisbane QLD

Saturday 16 August

Northcote Theatre

Melbourne VIC

Tickets are on sale now.