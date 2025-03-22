Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Late Night Orchestra return to pay homage to Massive Attack

Culture

Late Night Orchestra are returning with a new show that celebrates the music of British band Massive Attack.

They’ve lined up a stellar cast of vocal talent to bring to life the work of the trip-hop masters. Adrian Eagle, Katie Noonan, Thandi Phoenix and THNDO will perform in front of a 12-piece ensemble featuring strings, brass and a full band.

The show will tour across Australia this August with shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Adrian Eagle, Katie Noonan, Thandi Phoenix and THNDO.

Massive Attack are considered trailblazers of the Trip Hop movement, blending hypnotic beats, brooding atmospheres, and politically charged lyricism to redefine electronic music.

Their groundbreaking debut Blue Lines set the stage for a genre that continues to influence artists worldwide. To celebrate their legacy, the Late Night Orchestra will reimagine Massive Attack’s iconic catalogue, delivering a lush, cinematic take on classics while also paying homage to the artists they inspired.

Performer Adrian Eagle shared that he could not wait to sing many of the bands hits.

“Massive Attack were such incredible pioneers, blending soul, dub, hip-hop and electronic music into acinematic sound that in many ways redefined modern music for so many artists like myself. Their songs are such beautiful landscapes of emotion, and I can’t wait to perform my spin of some of their classics.” Eagle said.

While singer Katie Noonan recalled how the band led a wave of artists in the mid-90’s who brough a distinctive sound to the airwaves.

“I remember hearing Teardrop and being completely mesmerised by Elizabeth Fraser’s hypnotic vocal andthe truly amazing filmclip.” Noonan said.

“Massive Attack, Portishead, Everything But The Girl, Red Snapper, Morcheeba, Bjork, Air, Zero 7 et al were all creating such groundbreaking works that inspired me so deeply, and stillstand the test of time many years later. I cannot wait to revel in the magic sound world of these songs and relive my young adult sonic dreams!”

Tour Dates

Saturday 2 August
Astor Theatre
Perth WA

Thursday 7 August
Enmore Theatre
Sydney NSW

Friday 15 August
The Princess Theatre
Brisbane QLD

Saturday 16 August
Northcote Theatre
Melbourne VIC

Tickets are on sale now.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

