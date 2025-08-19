Search
‘Lesbian Space Princess’ reigns over Luna this September

Culture

An original animated film from queer creators Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese is coming to Luna Leederville this September.

Lesbian Space Princess is a comedy adventure through the far reaches of outer space, winning accolades around the world with the Best Feature Teddy Award at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival and the Audience Award at the 2025 Adelaide Film Festival.

The feature stars comedy legends Aunty Donna, RuPaul’s Drag Race breakout star Kween Kong, veteran actor Richard Roxburgh, Heartbreak High‘s Gemma Chua-Tran and Shabana Azeez from smash hit series The Pitt.

Lesbian Space Princess follows the story of the introverted Princess Saira, daughter of the flamboyant lesbian queens of Planet Clitopolis, as she deals with heartbreak after being left by her bounty hunter girlfriend Kiki.

When Kiki is kidnapped by the Straight White Maliens, Saira must leave the comforts of “gay space” to deliver their ransom.

Lesbian Space Princess is screening at Luna Leederville on Thursday, 11 September. For more, head to lunapalace.com.au

Community

Get down to Honky Tonk Friday ahead of Barn Dance Perth

0
Honky Tonk Friday promises to be Barn Dance's "lively little sibling".
Culture

Perth International Burlesque Festival returns for 12th outing this October

0
The Perth International Burlesque Festival is glittering up stages across the state this October.
Culture

‘Plied and Prejudice’ extends season after smashing success

0
The comedic rollercoaster of a show will now run until Sunday, 26 October at His Majesty's Theatre.
History

On This Gay Day | Renee Richards was born on this day in 1934

0
Richards fought to play professional tennis as a transgender woman.

