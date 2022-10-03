Let’s Eat Grandma share glistening new track ‘Give Me A Reason’

Let’s Eat Grandma, the duo composed of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have shared a new single and lyric video for Give Me A Reason.

The track is taken from the deluxe version of their recent acclaimed album, Two Ribbons, which is out now via Transgressive.

“Back in Autumn 2019 we went to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast and stayed in an Airbnb together, where we wrote Give Me a Reason. Sheringham is a small seaside town and there was barely anyone there at that time of year, it was pretty rainy and cold, but we went for walks and sat by the sea and talked a lot.

“I think you can really hear the surroundings seeping into the song; it’s one of our most emotionally raw songs, but it felt very cathartic to write because of it. We were both writing about different things, but tying them together in a way which felt like it came together really naturally.

“We wrote a lot of the songs on Two Ribbons individually after this, so it feels nice to release something that we wrote completely together.”

Let’s Eat Grandma have also composed an entirely original score for a new Netflix series, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, an adaptation of Sally Green’s Half Bad trilogy, landing on October 28 in time for Halloween.

Of the series, Netflix has teased: “Expect magic, sarcasm, banter, potions in zip-lock bags, hunters, romance, loyalty and unbreakable friendship.”

Let’s Eat Grandma’s Rosa Walton has also written a song, I Really Want To Stay At Your House for episode 10 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix’s surprise anime hit that functions as a standalone story and spinoff of the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Give Me A Reason is out now.

Image: Phoebe Fox

