LGBTIQA+ groups rally against One Nation bill in NSW

A coalition of LGBTIQA+ groups have joined together to voice their opposition to the Education Bill (Parental Rights) being put forward in New South Wales by One Nation MP Mark Latham.

The group say the proposed legislation being put forward is discriminatory and cruel, incompatible with existing laws and protections, and impedes fundamental human rights. They also say the proposed legislation will be harmful to teachers and students and is, in places, completely incoherent.

The letter voicing strong opposition to the legislation is signed by the NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby, ACON, The Gender Centre, Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch, Twenty10, United Worker’s Union, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, National Council of Social Services, PFLAG, City of Sydney, Syndey Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and many other prominent organisations.

“One Nation has engaged in political stunts and at times bizarre commentary outside of their sphere of expertise throughout hearings, including a lack of impartiality and not providing witnesses proper respect when giving evidence.” the group said of the recently held committee hearings on the bill.

“Initially, only certain invited organisations were allowed to make submissions, though this was later changed (perhaps not without some discouraging effect on

would-be submitters). The survey questions appeared to be slanted towards answers which reflected favourably on the Bill.”

While the majority report published after the hearings voiced support for the legislation, opponents say the report does not fairly represent the views of those who made submissions to the inquiry, the overwhelming majority of whom were opposed to the Bill.

“Inquiry participants were selectively chosen to give evidence in a manner that appeared calculated to give an impression that stakeholder views were in support of the Bill. For example, the Parents and Citizens Association, the peak body representing parents in public schools, was not accommodated in order for it to give evidence to the inquiry – it was opposed to the Bill.

“The major church and religious groups against the Bill were not invited to give evidence.” the group said.

While the proposed laws from One Nation will stop any mention of transgender people in the New South Wales education system, the parliamentary inquiry only heard from one person who is transgender.

“There was only one transgender witness and the views of transgender people seem to have been mostly ignored. Unfortunately, the report’s recommendations were entirely predictable when approaching the inquiry with an eye on political expediency.” the coalition opposed to laws said.

The group say the proposed laws will be profoundly damaging to the NSW education system, not least because they are fundamentally unworkable.

What does the One Nation legislation call for

The legislation introduced by Mark Latham in 2020 says schools must recognise that parents are primarily responsible for the development and formation of moral and ethical standards and social and political values in their children, including an understanding of personal identity and questions of gender and sexuality and sets out to prohibit schools, teachers, and training courses from teaching gender fluidity.

Sitting alongside Latham on the committee that looked into the proposed legisaltion were Wes Fang from The Nationals, Liberal Party MLCs Catherine Cusack and Scott Farlow, Labor MLCs Anthony D’Adam and Courtney Houssos and Greens MLC David Shoebridge. Labor MLC Anthony D’Adam and Greens MLC David Shebridge were the only committee members to oppose the report.

The Greens David Shoebridge has labeled the majority report from from committee a “sham”.

“This report is a sham and an embarrassment to the NSW Parliament, it ignores the great majority of the evidence before the committee that staunchly opposed the Bill.” Shoebridge posted to social media earlier this month.

Equality Australia has launched a tool to help people in New South Wales express their views on the One Nation legislation.

Read more about this issue at The Conversation : NSW inquiry rejects expert advice on Parental Rights Bill, and it will cause students to suffer.

