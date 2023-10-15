LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell arrested in India

Mumbai police have reportedly placed human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell under ‘house arrest’ in his hotel in Mumbai. Tatchell is allegedly forbidden to leave his hotel room under police orders and four officers are stationed in the lobby to prevent him from leaving.

In a statement from the Peter Tatchell Foundation, they say that police visited Tatchell at his hotel on Saturday to explain his “preventative detention”.

They say police searched some of his belongings and photographed his diary without a warrant.

“Furthermore, Mumbai police, presumably acting on the authority of the Indian government, have banned a planned peaceful human rights protest outside the International Olympic Committee Congress in the city.

“The protest, scheduled for this Monday, was organised by veteran British human rights campaigner, Peter Tatchell. It was to highlight that nearly all the nations likely to build for the 2036 Olympics are dictatorships that persecute their own citizens, especially LGBTs, women, migrant workers, refugees and ethnic and religious minorities.

“Late on Friday afternoon, 13 October, six police officers turned up at Mr Tatchell’s hotel room and interrogated him and his colleague, Pliny Soocoormanee, for two hours.

“Yesterday, when they first came to the hotel, the police said that no protests were permitted near the IOC Congress, which is scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre from 15-17 October.” the rights organisation said.

The rights group says police were concerned about accusations made about India’s human rights record in a briefing document that had been supplied to journalists and IOC delegates.

Peter Tatchell says the move raised great concerns about democracy in India

“When I pointed out that the Indian constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the right to assembly and peaceful protest, I was told ‘these rights only apply to Indian citizens. Foreigners do not have these rights.’” Tatchell said in the media release.

“I was stunned. I assumed that India was a democracy and that peaceful protests by anyone were allowed. This ban is a blow to India’s democratic reputation. It is what we expect from police state regimes.”

“The police added that I had, in any case, violated the condition of my tourist visa, which does not permit anything other than tourist activities. I was not aware of this restriction and offered to apply for a new visa. ‘A protest will still not be allowed,’ I was told.”

“I also asked to meet the city’s senior police officers, or the relevant government officials, to secure a dispensation – not to protest – but to merely distribute our briefing document to IOC delegates and journalists. I was told that this would ‘not be allowed’ and that ‘no protests of any kind are allowed near the IOC meeting…the entire area is off limits.’”

“It is shocking that India feels so threatened by a simple briefing on human rights violations.”

“The officers were repeatedly on their mobile phones consulting with senior police colleagues and unknown others.”

“The police were very courteous, friendly and charming throughout. Their extensive phone calls seemed to suggest that they were trying to find a compromise. But they appeared to be under orders from higher-ups to ban any action directed at the IOC. In the end, officers urged us not to protest and warned of possible detention and deportation if we did.”

“After two hours, the police left. Just over an hour later, they returned to serve a ‘Notice’ under ‘Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946,’ which prohibits violations of the terms of a visa – punishable by up to five year’s imprisonment and a fine.”

‘It was signed by Senior Inspector, Ashok Khot, of Kurla police and warned that any contravention of the tourist visa conditions would result in ‘Legal actions.’”

“I am now discussing with my colleagues from the Peter Tatchell Foundation in London about what to do regarding Monday’s planned protest at the IOC Congress.”

“It is apparent that I and my Foundation colleague, Mr Soocoormanee, are under 24-hour police surveillance. All Friday night, and on Saturday morning, police officers have been stationed in the lobby of our hotel, the La Hotel Metro, in Kurla West, Mumbai. We will not be able to do anything without the police knowing and intervening to stop us.”

“Right now, India feels like a police state, like what I experienced at the World Cups in Moscow in 2018 and Qatar in 2022,” said Mr Tatchell.

Peter Tatchell, aged 71, is Director of the London-based human rights organisation, the Peter Tatchell Foundation. He has raised awareness about LGBTIQA+ rights for decades.

Born in Melbourne in 1952. In the 1960s, he was involved in campaigns for indigenous Aboriginal rights and against the death penalty at the time of Ronald Ryan’s hanging in 1967.

He was prominent in the Vietnam Moratorium campaign, and against the draft and the South African surf life-saving tour of Australia.

Peter has lived in London since 1971. When he took out British citizenship in 1989, he automatically lost his Australian citizenship under the old rules. But he still regards himself as Australian and plans to seek the restoration of his Australian citizenship in the near future.

Peter Tatchell has been campaigning for human rights since 1967. He is best known for his two attempts to arrest the Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe, in 1999 and again in 2001.

On the opening day of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, he staged a protest outside the Kremlin over President Putin’s collusion with the kidnapping, torture and murder of LGBTs in Chechnya.

Earlier, in 1973, he staged the first LGBT+ protest in a communist country, East Germany, which resulted in his arrest and interrogation by the secret police, the Stasi.

Last year Tatchell had a run in with authorities in Qatar when he staged a protest in the lead up to the country hosting soccer’s World Cup. Authorities accused the campaigner of misrepresenting his interaction with them, and local activists criticised his stunt. Tatchell spoke to OUTinPerth soon after and explained his motivations for staging the protest.

His work was documented in the film Hating Peter Tatchell.

OIP Staff

