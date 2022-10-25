Peter Tatchell accused of misrepresenting Qatar protest

LGBTIQA+ human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been accused of allegedly ignoring the wishes of the local queer community by staging his protest in Qatar.

On Tuesday it was announced that Tatchell had been detained in Qatar and his whereabouts was unknown. The longstanding gay rights activist had staged a protest highlighting human rights concerns in the Middle Eastern country.

Qatar is set to host soccer’s World Cup in the just a few weeks. In the lead up to the event there has been concern about how LGBTIQA+ fans might be treated in the country, as well as criticism of FIFA for selecting a country with many anti-gay laws.

News that Tatchell has been taken into custody spurred comments on social media. TV host Sandi Toksvig, financier and activist Bill Browder, writer Juno Dawson all publicly voiced concern. British Labour MP Nadia Whittome praised his bravery, while Deputy Leader of the British Greens Zack Polanski said Tatchell was a “tremendously courageous campaigner.”

While the media were supplied photographs, video and media releases about his arrest, and the claim that Tatchell’s whereabout was unknown, he reappeared just a short time later saying he was detained for just 49 minutes.

Tatchell said during his time in detention he was subjected interrogated about where he was from, and where is he going. The activist said he would soon be leaving the country having staged what he claimed to be the first ever gay rights protest in a gulf state.

Did Tatchell ignore the wishes of local rights campaigners?

Peter Tatchell’s actions have been questioned by several prominent people, who have suggested he ignored the wishes of local activists.

London based writer and editor Elias Jahshan, who used to edit the Star Observer in Australia, said Tatchell’s actions might be doing more harm than good.

“White people going to foreign countries to pull a protest stunt without the backing of the local community always risks doing more harm than good. And if you consulted with the community and still went ahead with it even after they told you not to, you’re just an egomaniac.” Jahshan posted to Twitter.

Jahshan said he had been involved in a group chat on the Signal app where Tatchell had allegedly told people he had no plans to stage a protest in Qatar.

“I know many queer Qataris would love to hear why you didn’t listen. As you lap up the media attn, I hope you realise you betrayed their trust.” Jahshan posted.

Jahshan said Tatchell’s actions should be questioned because his stunt may have ramifications for LGBTIQA+ people living in Qatar.

Writer Alexander Leon has also publicly criticised Tatchell, saying his approach was “tactless”.

“I’m glad he’s safe, but what a tactless approach – who knows what consequences this will have for queer Qataris. To so shamelessly insert yourself into this situation feels enormously reckless.” Leon wrote on Twitter.

Claims Tatchell has misrepresented events and was never actually detained

Academic and author Marc Owen Jones who is based at Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University was also critical of the protest, highlighting local media reports that disputed Tatchell’s version of events.

Reports from Doha News said Tatchell had spoken to police, but he had never been arrested, detained or taken away. They say suggestions that his whereabouts were unknown for a period don’t stack up.

In a statement sent to Doha News, Qatar’s Government Communication’s Office said reports of the arrest are “baseless” accusations to “provoke negative responses”.

“Rumours on social media that a representative from the Peter Tatchell Foundation has been arrested in Qatar are completely false and without merit,” the statement said, noting “an individual standing in a traffic roundabout was cordially and professionally asked to move to the sidewalk, no arrests were made.” the Qatar government said.

Associate Professor Jones said the tactics used by Tatchell were outdated, and also pointed out Tatchell’s protest might not be as historic as he claimed – noting that the US Embassy in Qatar had previously shown support for LGBTIQA+ rights in the region by lighting their building in the colours of the Pride flag.

Update: 26-10-22 7:23am – Representative for Peter Tatchell responded to OUTinPerth’s inquires saying Tatchell was currently on a flight to Australia but the following statement had been provided.

“Peter and a colleague were held by police and state security services for 49 minutes. Photos and videos of the protest on a mobile phone were deleted by police and the detainees were not allowed to leave.

They were interrogated about their trip. Then they were told they must be on their onward flight to Sydney. It’s a shame the Qatari government is trying to deflect attention from their diabolical human rights abuses by misrepresenting a peaceful protestor.”

OIP Staff

