Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Libby Mettam’s stance against transgender health care challenged

News

National LGBTI lobby group, Just-Equal Australia, has criticised the WA Liberal Party for “failing to understand” the difference between transgender health care in the UK and Australia.

On Monday, WA Liberal Leader, Libby Mettam, said if her party was elected to government, it would ban puberty blockers for young people going through gender transition.

- Advertisement -

Mettam also called for a local review of transgender medical processes in the wake of the Cass Review into gender care in Britain. 

WA spokesperson for Just-Equal, Brian Greig, said the Cass review was not relevant to Australia because we already use the holistic, multi-disciplinary approach the review recommends.

“Supporters of the Cass review say it proves that puberty blockers should not be given to young people.

“However, the Cass Review has been roundly criticised for failing to acknowledge the many studies that demonstrate the improved mental health for many young people with gender dysphoria.

“Dr Cass has responded to this criticism by explaining she does not support a total ban on puberty blockers and hormones, but prefers an individualised approach”, Mr Greig said.

Local transgender advocate, Andrea Thompson, said that’s already what happens in WA.

“As Australian paediatricians are quick to point out, this is the approach currently taken in Australia, compared to the different approach taken in Britain,” she said.

“Australian gender clinics use a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach involving mental health experts.

“Here, there are clear guidelines to the prescription of puberty blockers, including psychological assessments and permission from both parents.

“Additionally, West Australian research has shown much lower levels of ‘de-transitioning’ than is often quoted by opponents of gender care,” Thompson said. 

“Some 5.3 percent of young people re-identified with their birth-registered sex before or during their gender assessment, but of the group who initiated medical treatment only 1 per cent de-transitioned.”

Thompson said a political inquiry into healthcare could trigger more stigma and discrimination for an already vulnerable community.

“I fear that a political inquiry like the one suggested by the Liberal Party will just become a platform for more anti-trans vitriol and hate.

“Young trans people and their families need support and understanding, they don’t want to become targets in another culture war,” she said. 

Latest

News

Libby Mettam says transgender health policy is not ideological

0
WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam has insisted that her...
News

Libby Mettam: Liberal government would ban puberty blockers and review treatments

0
WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam says if her party is returned to government at the 2025 state election, they will ban the use of puberty blockers and cross sex hormones in treating young people experiencing gender dysphoria.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Strange Bedfellows’ was released

0
Twenty years ago the Australian film Stange Bedfellows made...
Culture

Musician Labi Siffre reflects on racism and homophobia

0
British musician Labi Siffre has reflected on his experiences...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Libby Mettam says transgender health policy is not ideological

0
WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam has insisted that her...
News

Libby Mettam: Liberal government would ban puberty blockers and review treatments

0
WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam says if her party is returned to government at the 2025 state election, they will ban the use of puberty blockers and cross sex hormones in treating young people experiencing gender dysphoria.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Strange Bedfellows’ was released

0
Twenty years ago the Australian film Stange Bedfellows made...
Culture

Musician Labi Siffre reflects on racism and homophobia

0
British musician Labi Siffre has reflected on his experiences...
Culture

Stephen K Amos is out of the jungle and touring the land

0
Fresh off his stint in the Australian version of...

Libby Mettam says transgender health policy is not ideological

OUTinPerth -
WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam has insisted that her party's new policy that calls for a ban on transgender youth being able to access...
Read more

Libby Mettam: Liberal government would ban puberty blockers and review treatments

OUTinPerth -
WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam says if her party is returned to government at the 2025 state election, they will ban the use of puberty blockers and cross sex hormones in treating young people experiencing gender dysphoria.
Read more

On This Gay Day | ‘Strange Bedfellows’ was released

OUTinPerth -
Twenty years ago the Australian film Stange Bedfellows made its debut. Starring Paul Hogan and Michael Caton, it told the story of two mates...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture