Liberal leader Peter Dutton says Bridget Archer still has his support

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has dismissed suggestions that Tasmanian Liberal Bridget Archer might be dumped by the party before the next election.

Archer is one of the MPs who crossed the floor last year and voted against the then government’s Religious Discrimination Bill, and she also voiced her disdain for former Prime Minister Scott Morrison secretly holding multiple ministerial portfolios.

Speculation that the Member for Bass may lose her preselection increased after The Guardian shared that former Liberal party strategist Brad Stansfield suggested that moves were afoot on his podcast. Stansfield, who previously worked for Tasmanian powerbroker Peter Abetz, said the idea was “politically crazy”.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday Peter Dutton said while he had not seen the report, Archer remained “an important part of our team.”

The opposition leader said while it was well known that he and Archer had “divergent views” on a number of issues, the rules of the Liberal party allowed for a wide range of positions.

“In the Labor party if you cross the floor, you have to resign from the party,” Dutton said. “In our party room, there’s a greater capability.”

OIP Staff

