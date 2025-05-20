Search
Liberal Tim Wilson claims victory in Goldstein again

News

Liberal MP has claimed victory in the seat of Goldstein with a margin of just 128 votes.

On election night the Victoria seat of Goldstein looked as if they were going to return incumbent Independent Zoe Danilel. But as the votes continued to be counted Liberal Wilson, who held the seat for two terms before being usurped by Daniel, took the lead as postal and overseas votes flowed in.

Wilson claimed victory and headed back to Canberra where he joined his colleagues to choose a new Liberal leader.

Daniel refused to concede, and as the counting continued she slowly started to eat away at Wilson’s margin. Wilson scraped over the line with just 128 votes in a favour, giving him one of the smallest margins in the nation, and he’s claimed the seat is his for a second time.

In a statement Wilson said he felt an “incredible sense of gratitude and appreciation” to the community that has returned him to politics.

He also thanked his volunteers and wished Zoe Daniel and her staff “all the best” in the next chapter of their lives.

Daniel says she won’t formally be conceding until the Australian Electoral Commission has completed a full preference count, a result which is expected later this week. Daniel has also not ruled out asking for a recount due to the close number of votes.

