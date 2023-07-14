Living Proud grants support LGBTIQ+ communities to connect

News | Filed under Local Posted by admin

Health and wellbeing organisation, Living Proud, has provided a range of grants to support LGBTIQ+ community-led initiatives across WA, as part of the Proud and Connected Community Grants program.

Delivered in partnership with the Mental Health Commission, the grants program aims to increase community connection and build resilience within the LGBTIQA+ community, while aligning with outcomes outlined in the Commission’s WA Suicide Prevention Framework 2021-2025.

Eleven grants of up to $25,000 were given to community groups and organisations throughout the state, with six going towards events in regional WA.

Among the activities are quality of life research, sewing workshops, mental health workshops, establishment of peer support groups, regional LGBTIQ+ diversity training pilot, cultural festivals, and other activities that celebrate LGBTIQ+ diversity.

The grant recipients range from Kimberley Blak Pride in the states north, Albany Pride in the South of WA, to PFLAG+ in Metropolitan Perth.

Living Proud Chairperson, Barry Cosker said that the Proud and Connected activities provide a means to foster community connection and respond to local needs.

“With recent studies, we know that there are still high levels of racism, discrimination, violence, and harassment directed towards our communities, which sadly contributes to elevated mental health and suicidality for LGBTIQ+ people” Cosker said.

“In response, Living Proud recognises the critical role that local grass roots initiatives play in bringing attention to these important issues and improving health and wellbeing, via our grants program.

“We are extremely grateful to the Mental Health Commission and delighted to work together to support LGBTIQ+ communities across WA.”

For a full list of grant recipients visit their website.

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.