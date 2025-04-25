Living Proud’s Colin Longworth nominated for ‘Volunteer of the Year’ Award

Long serving Living Proud volunteer Colin Longworth has been nominated for the Lifetime Contribution to Volunteering at this year’s WA Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Longworth began volunteering with Living Proud in 1981, motivated by his personal experience of coming out in the late 1970s when homosexuality was illegal.

His dedication to supporting the LGBTIQA+SB community has spanned over 40 years, providing vital peer support, training, and advocacy during challenging times, including the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The winners of seven categories of awards will be revealed at a Gala ceremony on 15th May.

Colin Longworth

Working on the phone lines as a peer adviser inspired Longworth to have a career change and train as a psychologist.

It’s the second year in a row that he has been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Role. Over the decades Colin Longworth has also been a volunteer writer at OUTinPerth writing many articles about politics, history and advice.

Also nominated in this year’s awards is Umbrella Multicultural Community Care who are a finalist in the Inclusive Volunteering Award. They’ve been recognised for their work in supporting volunteers who provide companionship and cultural continuity to seniors from CALD and LGBTQI+ backgrounds.

The awards will take place on Thursday 15th May 2025 at The Westin and be hosted by ABC Radio’s Nadia Mitsopolis. Tickets are on sale now.