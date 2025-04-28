Local community members and allies nominated for the 2025 LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards

The finalists for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards have been announced ahead of a glittering ceremony being held in Sydney on 30 May.
The awards will see business leaders, diversity champions, HR professionals and many more actively working on LGBTQ+ inclusion come together at the ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney to celebrate greater inclusion throughout Australian workplaces over the past year.
Among this year’s nominees is Murdoch University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Rebecca Bennet and EDI Projects Coordinator Em Readman. Crown Resorts Perth executive Scott Alderson is also among the nominees.
First held in 2011, the Awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) Submissions, which allows Australian organisations to benchmark their LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practice on an annual basis.
The event acknowledges and celebrates the organisations demonstrating foundational and progressive efforts toward making all workplaces inclusive for all. The awards are produced by Pride in Diversity, the national not-for-profit diversity inclusion program spearheaded by Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON.
Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, Dawn Emsen-Hough, said: “We are delighted that this year we have received a record number of AWEI Submissions from organisations who recognise that inclusion is good for employees and their organisation. These submissions and individual award nominations extend across an extraordinarily wide range of industries and organisation types, from both members and non-members of Pride in Diversity.
“To be recognised by this important national benchmark requires rigorous attention to the creation of a culture that is inclusive of all and one in which we can all can feel a deep sense of belonging; one that allows us all the freedom to thrive.
“We would like to congratulate all who have submitted this year and look forward to announcing the results of the AWEI submissions at our annual awards event in May. I encourage organisations to join us to congratulate those organisations for whom the work of diversity and inclusion is so critically important.” Emsen-Hough added.
The 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards is on Friday 30 May 2025 in Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.
Check out the full list of nominess
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP AWARD
- Rebecca Bennett (she/her), Murdoch University
- Evelyn Foong (she/her), Zurich Financial Services
- Paul Howes (he/him), KPMG Australia
LGBTQ+ INCLUSION INNOVATION AWARD
- Building Trans Inclusive Workplaces, Deloitte
- Not Atypical Podcast, QBE Insurance
- “The Unsaid Says a Lot – trans and gender diverse awareness campaign,” Think HQ
LGBTQ+ ROLE MODEL AWARD
- Jonathan Bryant (he/him), Urbis *posthumously*
- Juan Campos (he/him), Medibank
- Georgi Hodge (she/her), Origin Energy
- Em Readman (they/them), Murdoch University
- Laurie Rutter (they/them), Deloitte
- Harriet Whyte (she/her), NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development
NETWORK LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Tessa Benson (she/her), Victoria University
- Juan Campos (he/him), Medibank
- Brendan Carlson (he/him), Queensland Public Sector Commission / Department of Youth Justice and Victim Support
- Georgi Hodge (she/her), Origin Energy
- Michelle Power (she/her), Macquarie University
- Reah Saunders (she/they), Medibank
SALLY WEBSTER ALLY AWARD
- Scott Alderson (he/him), Crown Resort Perth
- Nerissa Byrne (she/her), DLA Piper
- Mia Horner (she/her), Coles Group
- Julie Patterson (she/her), NAB
- Lori Turner (she/her), Bendigo Bank
SAPPHIRE INSPIRE AWARD
- Sarah Bateson(she/her), Bendigo Bank
- Louise Baxter (she/her), Queensland Public Sector Commission / Department of Youth Justice and Victim Support
- Suzanne Mah (she/her), John Holland
- Reah Saunders (she/they), Medibank
- Marie Stella (she/her), KPMG Australia