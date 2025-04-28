Local community members and allies nominated for the 2025 LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards

The finalists for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards have been announced ahead of a glittering ceremony being held in Sydney on 30 May.

The awards will see business leaders, diversity champions, HR professionals and many more actively working on LGBTQ+ inclusion come together at the ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney to celebrate greater inclusion throughout Australian workplaces over the past year.

Among this year’s nominees is Murdoch University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Rebecca Bennet and EDI Projects Coordinator Em Readman. Crown Resorts Perth executive Scott Alderson is also among the nominees.

Rebecca Bennett, Pro Vice Chancellor Equity Diversity and Inclusion, Murdoch University

First held in 2011, the Awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) Submissions, which allows Australian organisations to benchmark their LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practice on an annual basis.

The event acknowledges and celebrates the organisations demonstrating foundational and progressive efforts toward making all workplaces inclusive for all. The awards are produced by Pride in Diversity, the national not-for-profit diversity inclusion program spearheaded by Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON.

Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, Dawn Emsen-Hough, said: “We are delighted that this year we have received a record number of AWEI Submissions from organisations who recognise that inclusion is good for employees and their organisation. These submissions and individual award nominations extend across an extraordinarily wide range of industries and organisation types, from both members and non-members of Pride in Diversity.

“To be recognised by this important national benchmark requires rigorous attention to the creation of a culture that is inclusive of all and one in which we can all can feel a deep sense of belonging; one that allows us all the freedom to thrive.

“We would like to congratulate all who have submitted this year and look forward to announcing the results of the AWEI submissions at our annual awards event in May. I encourage organisations to join us to congratulate those organisations for whom the work of diversity and inclusion is so critically important.” Emsen-Hough added.

The 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards is on Friday 30 May 2025 in Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the full list of nominess

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP AWARD

Rebecca Bennett (she/her), Murdoch University

Evelyn Foong (she/her), Zurich Financial Services

Paul Howes (he/him), KPMG Australia

LGBTQ+ INCLUSION INNOVATION AWARD

Building Trans Inclusive Workplaces, Deloitte

Not Atypical Podcast, QBE Insurance

“The Unsaid Says a Lot – trans and gender diverse awareness campaign,” Think HQ

LGBTQ+ ROLE MODEL AWARD

Jonathan Bryant (he/him), Urbis *posthumously*

Juan Campos (he/him), Medibank

Georgi Hodge (she/her), Origin Energy

Em Readman (they/them), Murdoch University

Laurie Rutter (they/them), Deloitte

Harriet Whyte (she/her), NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development

NETWORK LEADER OF THE YEAR

Tessa Benson (she/her), Victoria University

Juan Campos (he/him), Medibank

Brendan Carlson (he/him), Queensland Public Sector Commission / Department of Youth Justice and Victim Support

Georgi Hodge (she/her), Origin Energy

Michelle Power (she/her), Macquarie University

Reah Saunders (she/they), Medibank

SALLY WEBSTER ALLY AWARD

Scott Alderson (he/him), Crown Resort Perth

Nerissa Byrne (she/her), DLA Piper

Mia Horner (she/her), Coles Group

Julie Patterson (she/her), NAB

Lori Turner (she/her), Bendigo Bank

SAPPHIRE INSPIRE AWARD