Logan Lynn celebrates the gay bar in animated video for ‘Baby Britain’

Portland songwriter, producer, filmmaker, television personality, award-winning activist, and Out100 honoree Logan Lynn shared his newest single off his upcoming album New Money.

The tune is a bouncy, electro-popified rendition of Elliott Smith’s Baby Britain. Following two upbeat tracks, Eat&Drink&Smoke&Shop&Fuck and Rich And Beautiful as well as the empowering anthem Here’s To Us, the new track appropriately pays homage to the classic energy of Smith’s original, while also giving it a fresh and edgy spin.

“This song has always meant a lot to me, as does the man who wrote it,” Lynn said.

“Elliott’s pop sensibility is unmatched, as far as I’m concerned – but that’s often not what people hear first when they listen to his songs. Gino and I tried to bring that out in this cover, and my hope is always just that more people will discover Elliott Smith records and celebrate his life, his work, and everything he has inspired. This cover is a love letter.”

Partnering with filmmaker Clyde Petersen and animator/puppetmaster Chris Looney for the creation of the accompanying video, it takes audiences on an animated journey into gay bar iconography and a celebration of all those places where LGBTQ+ people used to find each other, back before there were so many ways to do so online today.

Returning to his electro-pop roots after collaborations with 80s pop star Tiffany, The Dandy Warhols and Styrofoam, New Money is Logan’s 10th studio album, but first for label Kill Rock Stars.

Produced in collaboration with longtime co-writer Gino Mari and written at home over the course of 2020, the album is a nine song testament to queer power, gay joy, and the belief that we will someday come back together; at shows, in crowds, and on the dance floor.

Tackling themes of life in the face of suffering, Covid loneliness, and addiction recovery, lampooning New Portland and gentrification, and including two tributes to his all-time musical heroes Liz Phair and Elliott Smith, New Money is Logan’s infectious invitation to dance the last few years off.

