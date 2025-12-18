Looking for some new Christmas music?

It’s the season where we hear Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas for the zillionth time, and we try to to hear Wham’s Last Christmas as we play the Whamageddon game.

Christmas albums are something that all artists reach eventually, and for those who nail it they get millions of dollars of annual revenue. Song by Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, John Lennon and Kelly Clarkson has become perennial favourites. There’s even indie Christmas favourites from the likes of Sufjan Stevens, Tracy Thorn and XTC.

Here’s some artists hoping their Christmas faire will become favourites in the future. New Christmas records abound.

Go-Jo and Ilese share Merry Christmas from Australia

He fell short at Eurovision but WA born and bred artist Go-Jo has teamed up with Salem Ilese for Merry Christmas from Australia. The track captures the feeling of an Aussie December: backyard BBQs, ocean swims, sunscreen instead of snow boots, and that wonderful holiday energy.

Safri Duo share their take on Carol of the Bells

This Danish electronic and percussive duo scored a huge hit in 2001 with Played-A-Live (The Bongo Song). Prior to this they released six classical albums, but here shift into dance music saw them find global fame. Since them they’ve delved into jazz and abstract sounds. Now they’ve got a Christmas offering.

Marica Hines says Christmas is Groove

Australian icon Marcia Hines has got a new song for the festive season and it’s quite the bop. Christmas is Groove is one for the dancefloor.

Roland Gift – Everyone Knows Its Christmas

As the lead singer of Fine Young Cannibals Roland Gift has been a staple of radio for decades. Surprisingly for a singer behind so many hits, he’s actually rarely recorded any music. Fine Young Cannibals only had two albums, and Gift’s sole solo album came out in 2002. So it’s a surprise he’s popped up with some fresh sounds in 2025.

Kylie Minogue is ready for the office party

Kylie’s shared a new version of her Christmas album for its 10th anniversary, and she’s added a bunch of new tracks – including this ode to an Office Christmas party.

Gwen Stefani is trapped in a snow globe!

Gwen Stefani’s got a slightly bonkers track about a party in a snow globe, where she does an impression of Glinda the Good Witch.

Need more Xmas tracks? Check out our Spotify playlist.