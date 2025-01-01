Lorraine James starts the New Year with a new EP

Musician Lorraine James has kicked off 2025 by sharing a brand-new EP on Bandcamp.

Titled News Year’s Substitution 3 it’s a much mellower affair than some of music James has shared on the past.

The four track EP was recorded over the Christmas break from Boxing Day on 26th December and the end of the month.

The EP opens up with Yet to Know the Meaning of Forever featuring heartfelt moody vocals from Coby Sey. Gradually a series of glitchy and distorted beats begin to be added to the track alongside some pitch shifted voices.

The second track HEY WATCH OUT is a collaboration with KAVARI and includes jittering beats and cut up vocals. Before it switches into bubbling electronic sounds and muted keys.

Next comes Toujours which features KMRU. It’s a more ambient offering with swirling strings, chiming keys and rapid beats.

Guitars take over on the final track December Blues which also features ML Buch. The last minute of the unconventionally structured song features chilled vocals and muted guitars over a hypnotic piano.

If you like the sound of the EP download it for keeps, because James is known to delete things after a short period of time, making her sounds quite collectable and sometimes hard to track down.