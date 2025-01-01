Search
John Howard stands by his government’s bans on same-sex marriage

News

In a new interview former Prime Minister John Howard has defended his government’s decision to ban same sex marriage in Australia.

The start of the year saw the release of cabinet papers from 2004 which saw the Howard Liberal government adjust the Australian marriage act to include a declaration that marriage could only between a man and a woman.

The laws remained in place until 2017 when the Liberal government lead by Malcolm Turnbull introduced a national postal survey that showed that the majority of Australians wanted marriage equality, and the laws were changed.

Speaking to News Corp Prime Minister Howard said he had no regrets about the moves he made to stop marriage equality from progressing.

Sydney 2016, former PM of Australia John Howard speaks ahead of announcement of election results. (Shutterstock / Simon Roghneen)

“We put it in there because we knew if we left it unsaid some judge somewhere in Australia would say ‘I think a marriage is between a man and a man or a woman and a woman.'”

The cabinet papers released today show that the government of the day was concerned that the laws would be forced to change via a court decision, so they pre-empted the move by bringing in specific wording.

The papers show that then Attorney General Phillip Rudock, South Australian senator Amanda Vanstone and Victorian MP Kevin Andrews were given the task of formulating the government’s plan to stop any changes to marriages laws.

John Howard has denied the action was driven by prejudice, arguing that it was to ensure that changes to the laws were made by politicians and not judges.

Speaking to Katina Curtis from The West Australian he said it was about following the correct process.

“I completely oppose the American system where you leave such issues to the courts,” he said. The former PM said he maintained “the strongest possible view” that decisions on moral and social issues should be made by elected representatives.

Culture

Lorraine James starts the New Year with a new EP

0
Download the latest offering from Bandcamp.
Culture

Fringe World: Head First Acrobats brew two tasty new shows

0
The boys are back in town with Elixir Revived and Crème de la Crème.
History

On This Gay Day | E.M Forster was born in 1879

0
E.M. Forster wrote many memorable novels.
News

How well do you know the events of 2024?

0
How much do you remember about events of 2024?

News

The Year in Review: December 2024

0
We've finally come to December in our month by month, blow by blow, recap of 2024.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

