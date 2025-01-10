Loton Park welcomes tennis player from around the globe

The GLTA 2025 Perth Lawn Tennis Championships took place at Loton Park Tennis Club over the weekend, attracting players from around the globe.

The event is part of the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Association’s World Tour, and has become a highlight in the club’s annual calendar of events. this year 150 players took part in 17 different events.

It included players from the USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Great Britain and many other nations.

Paul Henderson hails from Sydney, but spent five years living in Perth where he discovered the local LGBTIQA+ inclusive club.

“When I lived in Perth I spent a bit of time at Loton Park, but I never got to be in any of the comps.” he shared.

“When I moved back to Sydney I got back into tennis and made some really good friends. They were all coming here, so I wanted to come back too and play in the tournament, and see all my old friends.”

Henderson is a longtime aficionado of the sport.

“I played as a kid and grew up with the sport, but I started disliking it during university, and needed a bit of a break. But I got back into when I was living here.”

His favourite part of the sport is its social aspect.

“it’s very social, and whether you’re a beginner or advanced, it caters for all abilities, and it’s a great community here in Perth.”

Henderson said he was really happy with his success over the weekend, sharing that he’d won a few of his matches.

“It’s been really hot, and it’s been great catching up with old friends. I’m not used to playing on a grass court and you need to adjust a little.”

The Loton Park Tennis Club celebrated its centenary in 2016. The club was built by the City of Perth on land donated by the Loton Family over 100 years ago. In the 1990’s the club revived its membership and fortunes by focusing on the LGBTIQ+ community.

