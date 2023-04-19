Louis Theroux hangs out with British musician Yungblud

Documentary maker Louis Theroux’s latest series sees him hanging out with celebrities to chat about their lives and careers, and his latest outing sees him meet pop star Yungblud.

Theroux joins Dominic Harrison, better known as Yungblud, while he’s on tour in the USA, and then later catches up with the star in a Paris hotel room.

He meets the musician’s fans, watches his life performances, and sits down to ask Yungblud about his mission to open up conversations about sexuality and mental health. As Yungblud’s career has grown he’s played larger and larger venues, and he’s now being booked to play stadiums, yet he’s never had a Top 40 hit with one of his own records.

During their conversation they explore accusations of ‘queer baiting’ that Yungblud has received, and he shares his reaction to critics who have questioned his sexuality, and suggested he pretends to be gay.

“People don’t know my life, people don’t know the partners I’ve had.” he says, opening up about his decision to identify as pansexual.

“I’m attracted to people.” Yungblud says highlighting that sexuality is fluid and can change over time.

Later in the show Louis Theroux travels to Doncaster in South Yorkshire with Yungblud to meet his family and discuss his turbulent upbringing. There’s also an insight into his early forays into the entertainment industry first as a teen actor, and later as a pop act called Harrison.

The episode airs on ABCTV Plus on Sunday 23rd April, and can also be streamed on iView. Check out the other episodes in the series that feature Dame Judi Dench, rapper Stormzy, Bear Grylls, comedian Katherine Ryan and singer Rita Ora.

