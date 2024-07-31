Malaysia complains about LGBTIQA+ people in Olympic Opening

Since the Olympics Opening Ceremony took place on the weekend there’s been global outrage from Christian groups and conservative commentators and politicians who mistakenly presumed a section of the presentation mocked Christ’s last supper.

The Malaysian government however is just upset that LGBTIQA+ people were included in the event.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the inclusion of LGBTIQA+ people was disrespectful to many nations.

“The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, held last Friday, was vibrant along the Seine River, presenting a departure from previous opening ceremonies.

“However, the enthusiasm of the organisers to create and innovate, without regard for the sensitivities of global religious, cultural, and belief diversity, undermined the celebratory atmosphere of the 2024 Olympic Games,” the minister said, his comments reported in the New Strait Times.

The minister acknowledged that organisers had denied the scenes depicted were a comment on religion, but he still felt they were insensitive to the

The minister reportedly added that this included the promotion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) elements, which conflict with the religion and culture of a significant portion of the global community and is a dangerous action.

“In the context of organising an international sporting event, it is essential for the responsible bodies to ensure that elements likely to provoke controversy are not presented, regardless of the reasons provided.

“All parties are responsible for celebrating cultural diversity and promoting mutual respect, human fraternity, and co-existence,” he said.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia, it’s one of 64 countries who outlaw same-sex relationships.