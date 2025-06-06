Malaysia’s Centre for Independent Journalism expresses concern over inquiry into LGBT youth event

Malaysia’s Centre for Independent Journalism has called for a fair inquiry into a proposed youth forum on LGBT safe sex.

‘Pride Care: Queer Stories & Sexual Health Awareness’ was organised by the youth wing of Pemuda Sosialis, a small opposition party, was to take place in June.

After the event was promoted on social media people took exception to the planned event, many tagging the police in the comments below the posts.

Last week the government’s religious affairs minister Mohamad Na’im Mokhtar said the gathering was a celebration of a “deviant culture”, and two of the organisers have now been called in for questioning.

In a statement the Centre for Independent Journalism said the investigation was unwarranted, and called on the police to respect that freedom of expression and assembly are protected under the country’s constitution.

“As such we call for this investigation to be conducted fairly and without biases, following the international three-part test of necessity, proportionality and legitimacy.” the group said, describing the laws being used to launch the investigation as “ambiguous”.

The group’s Executive Director Wathshlah G. Naidu said the Centre for Independent Journalism supported any event that allows people to freely discuss and share opinions and ideas in a safe space, especially when there is not direct harm to the public.

“Diverse and health discourse and debate is not only central to the freedom of expressions, but also democracy.” she said.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that two people where summoned to answer questions about the event and spent slightly over an hour with officers. Police say they put 38 questions to the pair, but they declined to answer preferring to respond in court. Police also seized a mobile phone and SIM card.

Police say they acted on 188 public complaints about the proposed event.