Mardi Gras will have a moment of silence to remember Jesse and Luke

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will pause for a moment of silence to remember murdered couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Baird and Davies were allegedly murdered by senior constable Beaumont-Lamarre-Condon using his police-issued weapon. Their bodies were located dumped on a rural property far from the inner-city terrace where police alleged the double homicide occurred.

“We will take a moment to honour and remember Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, whose lives were tragically taken from us,” Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said in a statement on Saturday.

“This moment of commemoration serves as a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us and the memories of those we hold dear.

“As the Dykes on Bikes approach Taylor Square for their second pass — the heart of our Parade — they will come to a pause.

“This serves as a signal for all attendees to join in a moment of silence.” Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said.

On Friday evening hundreds of community member gathered in Green Park in Darlinghurst to remember the two murdered men.

Mourners laid flowers, lit candles and signed a condolence book.

Among those attending was New South Wales MP Alex Greewich, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, federal MP Tanya Plibersek and television presenter Narelda Jacobs.

The QANTAs float in the Mardi Gras parade is expected to pay tribute to Davies, who was a flight attendant. While the AFL is also expected to make a tribute to Baird, who served as an umpire at many top-level games alongside his work as a television presenter.

