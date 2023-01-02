Martina Navratilova diagnosed with breast and throat cancer

Tennis champion Martina Navratilova has shared that she has been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer.

The diagnosis was made when the sports star was having a throat check-up. Both cancers are in their early stages and Navratilova is optimistic about her health.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said in a statement. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I’ve got.”

The Czech-born Navratilova became an American citizen in 1981 and came out as a lesbian shortly afterwards. She has been a vocal champion for gay rights, often clashing with Perth based former player turned pastor Margaret Court. She has shared her opposition to transgender women competing in sports.

She previously battled breast cancer in 2010. Navratilova celebrated her 66th birthday in October.

Considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time she won 59 Grand Slam titles across the singles and doubles categories in a career that spanned the 1970s and 1980s. She won the Women’s Singles at Wimbledon a record nine times.

