Masks, gloves, soap, scrubs – Todrick Hall makes isolation album

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Todrick Hall hasn’t been wasting his time during the USA’s Coronavirus lockdown, he’s been inspired to make a whole new album.

Kicking things off with Masks, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs – a remake of his 2019 hit Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – he’s hoping virus fashion will make a mark.

For the video he’s roped in a bunch of buddies including Nicole Scherzinger, Tamar Braxton, Tiffany Haddish, Amber Riley, Bob the Drag Queen, Peppermint, Laganja Estranga, Trinity the Tuck and many others.

The albums called Quarantine Queen and it contains songs including odes to Tik Tok and watching Tiger King.

Take a listen to the record, and check out the video below.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.