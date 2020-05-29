Masterchef’s Reynold Poernomo’s homophobic comments revealed

Masterchef Australia contestant Reynold Poernomo has issued a swift apology after a series of homophobic comments from his past came to light.

The popular contestant in the TV cooking show has described comments he made online back in 2014 as not being representative as who he is now.

The posts, made to an online bodybuilding forum, saw Poernomo, posting under the user name ReyReyy, suggesting that all gay people were “freaks” and should be captured and send to a remote island. His comments were made in relation to a Disney TV series having gay content.

“I wish the world made a united decision where they will capture all gay people and put them on a remote island full of gays, that way straight ppl (people) will be happy and the freaks can go on and f** themselves,” the then 20-year-old wrote.

That comment was followed by another on a thread titled: “Is homosexuality a mental illness?”

“Yes end of thread,” he responded.

The rant against the LGBTIQ+ community was made just months before Poernomo first appeared on the show back in 2014, this season he returned to the TV program alongside many of its most popular contestants.

He appears on the current series of the show alongside many gay contestants including Perth’s Brendan Pang, as well as Khanh Ong, Reece Hignall and Courtney Roulston.

Today Poernomo issued an apology.

“I would like to offer my sincere and deepest apologies for the comments that I made in 2014. I am ashamed of these comments and I regret them immensely,” he said.

“At the time these comments were made, I was a very immature, close-minded and insular 20-year-old. I have grown and matured a lot in the last six years. I am not the person I was back then.

“I have many friends and colleagues that are part of the LGBTQI+ community. I wholeheartedly support them and care deeply for them. I am truly sorry and apologise for any offence or hurt I caused.”

